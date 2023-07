DMK continues to betray Tamil Nadu on Cauvery, says BJP farmers’ wing State president

July 18, 2023 05:27 pm | Updated 05:27 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam continues to betray the State on Cauvery issue, said G.K. Nagaraj, State president of the BJP farmers’ wing.

In Karnataka, when the Congress was in power in 2017, sanction was accorded to construct a dam across Cauvery at Mekedatu . In 2018 during the BJP rule at the Centre, Cauvery Water Management Authority ensured that 177 tmc of water was released to Tamil Nadu.

In 2021, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat declared that without the permission of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka cannot build a dam across Cauvery at Mekedatu. In 2023, when the Congress returned power in Karnataka, the Mekedatu project gained importance. The Congress had in its election manifesto declared that Mekedatu dam would be built at a cost of ₹900 crore.

When the BJP was in power in Karnataka, Cauvery river was duly shared with Tamil Nadu. The moment Congress came to power, citing poor rainfall in June and July, Karnataka was refusing to share the water.