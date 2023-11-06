HamberMenu
DMK confusing students through signature campaign against NEET: G.K. Vasan

November 06, 2023 08:58 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau
Tamil Maanila Congress president and Rajya Sabha MP G.K. Vasan addressing the media in Erode on Monday.

Tamil Maanila Congress president and Rajya Sabha MP G.K. Vasan addressing the media in Erode on Monday. | Photo Credit: M. GOVARTHAN

When students of the State are successfully clearing the Nationality Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET), the DMK is causing unnecessary confusion among them and distress to parents through its signature campaign against it, said Tamil Maanila Congress president and Rajya Sabha MP G.K. Vasan here on Monday.

Addressing the media, he asked DMK not to politicise education for vote bank politics. “Instead of obtaining 50 lakh signatures during the campaign, the government should conduct special classes for NEET preparation and provide quality education as many students in rural areas are coming out with flying colours,” he added.

He said functioning of industries were crippled in the State due to hike in power charges and wanted the government to hold talks with protesting spinning mill associations in Coimbatore and Tiruppur districts.

The MP said if the Governor and the government have the same opinion, a smooth relationship will prevail that will benefit the people. “The government should desist from viewing the Governor politically. If it is so, the government should change its view,” he said without naming anybody.

He distributed assistance to people for Deepavali and handbooks for students preparing for NEET examination. Party general secretary Vidiyal S. Sekar and youth wing president M. Yuvaraja were present.

