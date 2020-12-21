DMK confident of winning 200 seats in Assembly poll: Dayanidhi Maran

Salem

21 December 2020

Dayanidhi Maran, MP, said that Dravdia Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) is confident of winning 200 seats in the upcoming Assembly elections as said by the party presidet M.K. Stalin.

Mr. Maran was here on Monday to campaign as part of Vidiyalai Nokki Stalinin Kural programme.

Speaking to reporters, Mr. Maran said that Mr. Stalin has the support of the public.

He said, “if Prime Minister Narendra Modi is sincerely against graft, he should launch raids at the residences of State Ministers and their kin.”

On Pongal cash gift of ₹2,500, Mr. Maran said, “DMK leader requested government to provide cash relief of ₹7,500 during the COVID-19 pandemic. But the Chief Minister said that the State treasury was empty.”

On cancellation of winter session of Parliament, Mr. Maran questioned while Tasmac shops, cinemas and even when schools are open why not Parliament?

He said the Centre is wasting public money of approximately ₹10,000 crore in the name of new Parliament.

On Pattali Makkal Katchi’s demand for 20% reservation for Vanniyar community and whether the party would join DMK alliance, Mr.Maran said, “we did not know with whom they are holding talks now. They would join with any party who offer them huge sum of money.”

Mr. Maran met with construction workers, silver anklet manufacturers, artisans and people from various other walks of life and heard their grievances.