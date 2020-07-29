DMK condemns poor water supply in Coimbatore city

The Coimbatore urban east and west units of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam on Wednesday staged protests against the Coimbatore Corporation at several places in the city, condemning the poor water supply situation.

The east unit in-charge N. Karthik and west unit in-charge M. Muthusamy led the protest in their respective localities.

Mr. Karthik said the water supply situation was so bad in the city that people in a few pockets waited for nearly 30 days for the Corporation to supply water. In most others, they waited for water for 10 to 12 days.

The situation was not bad nine years ago when the DMK demitted office in the State. And, it had turned worse because the AIADMK government had failed to improve the water distribution infrastructure.

It was water from the Pilloor II drinking water supply scheme, which the DMK had conceived and implemented, that was helping the city. At the time of demitting office, the then Corporation administration had completed 85% work.

But to complete the remaining 15% work, it had taken the Corporation nearly four years.

Likewise, it was the Congress-DMK-led council in the Corporation that had conceived the 24x7 drinking scheme to improve the water distribution infrastructure. The Corporation, finally, floated tender for the project only in 2018.

This, again, showed the importance the AIADMK government attached to water distribution, Mr. Karthik charged and pointed out that during the past nine years the city’s limit had expanded, and its population increased.

The Corporation was not only able to distribute water equitably but also provide a convincing explanation as why it was unable to do so.