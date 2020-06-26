DMK condemns attack on party leader’s house in Coimbatore

The Coimbatore unit of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam has condemned the attack on west district unit in-charge M. Muthusamy’s house.

In a statement issued here on Friday, Coimbatore east secretary and MLA N. Karthik, said the party suspected that the targeted throwing of liquor bottles at Mr. Muthusamy’s house on June 25 could be because the party and its leaders in the district continue to expose the misdeeds of the ruling AIADMK government, particularly that of Minister S.P. Velumani.

The CCTV footage collected from Mr. Muthusamy’s neighbour’s house in Gokulam Colony, Kovaipudur, showed that persons who were on a motorcycle had flung the liquor bottles.

The party had lodged a complaint about the attack on the same day with the Kuniamuthur Police.

The party condemned the attack and urged the police to waste no time in nabbing the persons behind the attack.