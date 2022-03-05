DMK chairpersons in P.N. Palayam, Karumathampatty look at ways to retain posts

: Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam councillors, who won the chairperson election in Periyanaickenpalayam Town Panchayat and Karumathampatty Municipality, have reached out to their party leadership to retain their posts.

The DMK leadership that had allotted the Periyanaickenpalayam Town Panchayat chairperson post to the CPI(M) and Karumathampatty Chairperson post to the Congress had asked its party chairpersons to resign and abide by coalition dharma or face disciplinary action.

Karumathampatty chairperson G. Manoharan said had had explained to DMK district secretary Marudhamalai Senathipathi and through him to Coimbatore in-charge Minister V. Senthilbalaji the necessity for retaining the post.

The DMK that had never won the leadership post in the then Karumathampatty Town Panchayat in the last 50 years had won majority of seats based on the goodwill generated by Chief Minister. Only if the party retained the post, it could build its base here. This was what he had told his leaders, Mr. Manoharan said and added that the DMK leadership’s decision to handover the chairperson post to the Congress was based on wrong inputs from the ground.

In Periyanaickenpalayam, chairperson Viswa Prakash said he had also reached to Mr. Senthilbalaji explaining the ground situation and nothing more to add.

Meanwhile, the CPI(M) had expelled councillor Umavathy for indiscipline after she went along with the DMK to accept the vice- chairperson post. The party sources said Mr. Viswa Prakash and DMK local leadership had betrayed their party leadership and the CPI(M) had nothing to do with it.