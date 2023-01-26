DMK chairman, councillors boycott R-Day celebrations at Punjai Puliyampatti

January 26, 2023 07:40 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST - ERODE

The Punjai Puliyampatti Municipality Chairman T. Janardanan along with 15 DMK councillors boycotted the 74 th Republic Day celebrations on Thursday, upset that the flag was to be unfurled by the Municipality Commissioner.

The second grade municipality in Sathyamangalam taluk has 16 DMK councillors, and one AIADMK and independent councillors each.

In the invitation printed by the municipality for the celebrations, it was mentioned the Chairman would preside over the function while Commissioner A. Syed Hussain would unfurl the flag. But, the DMK councillors wanted the Chairman allowed to unfurl the flag and hence boycotted the celebrations. Only the AIADMK and independent councillors were present during the celebration and the Commissioner unfurled the flag.

A section of ruling party functionaries alleged the Chairman was denied the honour of unfurling the national flag as he belonged to Arunthathiyar Community. However, a senior official clarified that as per protocol, the Chairman hoists the national flag on Independence Day while the Commissioner unfurls the flag on Republic Day.

The official added that the protocol was communicated to the Chairman and Vice-Chairman. “As many as 150 persons were present during the ceremony and the flag has to be unfurled on time,” the official said.

Collector H. Krishnanunni told The Hindu the Chairman did not turn up for the function and the Commissioner unfurled the flag as per the protocol. He said the issue was reported to the Commissionerate of Municipal Administration and the government.