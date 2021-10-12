DMK candidates emerge victorious in Nilgiris bypolls

In the by-elections in the Nilgiris, DMK candidates contesting for the post of panchayat union councillors emerged victorious in ward number 4 (Masinagudi) and ward 11 (Cherangode) of the Gudalur panchayat union.

In the ward number 4 of the Gudalur panchayat union, DMK candidate K. Uthamman defeated AIADMK’s B. Swaminathan by 485 votes, while in ward 11, the DMK’s N. Bharathi defeated the AIADMK candidate K. Linis by 1,114 votes.

The election for the post of village panchayat councillor in the reserved ward 4 of Naduhatty panchayat was extremely close, as L.Nithya defeated K. Thilagavathy by just two votes. Ms. Nithya received 112 votes to Ms. Thilagavathy’s 110. Only three candidates contested in the ward.