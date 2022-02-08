DMK candidates elected unopposed

COIMBATORE

08 February 2022 00:04 IST

Eight Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam candidates have been elected unopposed in Periya Negamum Town Panchayat in the urban local body polls being held across the State.A note from the district administration said the DMK candidates – R. Kasturi (Ward 11), T. Kalaimani (Ward 12), P. Nagaraj (Ward 14), R. Sabareeswaran (Ward 15), M. Priya (Ward 3), J. Parameswari (Ward 6), N. Devika (Ward 7) and K. Nandavel Murugan (Ward 8) were elected unopposed.Independent candidate R. Ravi (Ward 9) was also elected unopposed.The elected candidates met Minister for Electricity and Prohibition and Excise V. Senthilbalaji in the city and sought his wishes..

