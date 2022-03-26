DMK candidate elected unopposed as chairperson of Anthiyur town panchayat

March 26, 2022 15:19 IST

M. Pandiyammal, Ward 15 councillor from DMK, has been elected as chairperson of Anthiyur town panchayat, for which indirect election was held on Saturday.

Of the total 18 wards in the town panchayat, DMK bagged 13, while Communist Party of India (M), Indian National Congress and an independent bagged one wards each and the AIADMK had won in two wards.

The DMK had allotted the post of chairperson to CPI (M) and the party had fielded S. Geetha (Ward 3 member) as the contender for the chairperson’s post. During the indirect election held on March 4, DMK ward members opposed the allocation of the post of CPI (M) and did not turn up during the election. Hence the election was postponed and was scheduled for March 26.

On Saturday, CPI (M) candidate Ms. Geetha came to file her nomination. Since no ward member supported her candidature, she left. Later, Ms. Pandiyammal filed her papers that were supported by 14 ward members and election officer Umashankar announced that she was elected unopposed.