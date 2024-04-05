DMK calculates only direct funds given by Union Government, alleges Annamalai

April 05, 2024 02:27 am | Updated 02:28 am IST

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president K. Annamalai on Thursday alleged that the DMK only calculated the funds provided by the Union Government to the state government directly and not the funds provided indirectly for various projects in Tamil Nadu.

Campaigning for the BJP Namakkal parliamentary constituency candidate K.P. Ramalingam at Paramathi Velur, he referred to the DMK’s charge of the Centre giving only 29 paise for every one rupee contributed by the state in the form of tax, and alleged the DMK only takes into account the funds returned by the Union Government. It does not calculate the funds given indirectly to the schemes in Tamil Nadu. “In Paramathi Velur alone, over 85,000 farmers are receiving Rs. 6,000 every year, providing subsidies for LPG cylinders and we provided 11 medical college hospitals in Tamil Nadu, including in Namakkal. These were not taken into account by the DMK,” Mr. Annamalai added.

Alleging that the drug supply had increased across the state under DMK rule, he said recently a drug trafficking kingpin (Jaffer Sadiq) was arrested and claimed he was allegedly close to the DMK president’s family. “Prices of essential commodities have increased and various taxes have been hiked by the DMK government. Every vote cast for DMK is a sin and people should not do that,” he contended.

The DMK gave 511 promises during assembly elections and did not fulfill even 20 of them, but the Chief Minister claimed that 99% of the promises were fulfilled. In the 2019 parliament elections, the BJP made 295 promises and fulfilled all of them, he claimed. Because Katchatheevu was given to Sri Lanka, it reduced the boundary of the country. The Tamil Nadu BJP will fight to retrieve the island, he said.

According to him, after the BJP announced its candidate for Namakkal, a party (KMDK) changed its candidate. Namakkal is part of the country’s growth. “Everyone knows that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will assume again as Prime Minister for a third term with 400 MPs,” he contended and said, “Every vote people cast in this election will determine the country’s fate for the next 25 years.” Opposition parties do not have a prime ministerial candidate. “Every vote cast for the INDIA bloc and DMK will not have any value. If there is a MP from the BJP in Namakkal, it will be easy to get projects for the district,” he believed.

Later, he campaigned for PMK Salem Parliamentary Constituency candidate N. Annadurai at Ammapet.