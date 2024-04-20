DMK cadres stage road roko in Salem

April 20, 2024 06:32 pm | Updated 06:32 pm IST - Salem

DMK cadres staged a road roko alleging that PMK cadres damaged a DMK functionary car on Friday evening.

According to the protestors, Sreenivasaperumal, Mecheri union DMK secretary, had gone to a polling booth at Pukkampatti and asked polling booth officials to prevent people from casting their votes twice. This led to a quarrel between him and PMK cadres. While Sreenivasaperumal tried to leave, some PMK cadres allegedly damaged his car using stones. , DMK cadres, seeking action over the incident, staged a road roko at Pukkampatti-Mecheri Road, causing police to rush to the spot and talk with them. Later, based on police assurance, the DMK cadres withdrew their protest.