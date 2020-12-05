DMK cadre stage black flag demonstrations

DMK cadre along with farmers staging black-flag demonstration in support of the farmers protesting in Delhi, at Anakalpalayam Junction in Erode on Saturday.

KRISHNAGIRI/ Erode

05 December 2020 23:52 IST

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) cadre displayed a show of strength through the black flag protests organised against the farm laws and to express solidarity with the protesting farmers against the laws in Delhi, on Saturday.

The protests, as part of the State-wide protests called by DMK president M.K.Stalin, slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Centre for not paying heed to the opposition right at the time of passing the bills without discussion and scrutiny. The protesters, terming the government led by the BJP as “anti-people” and “anti-farmers”, also condemned the All-India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam government for aligning with the BJP.

In Krishnagiri, hundreds of DMK cadre bearing black flags staged the protest. Similar protests were held in Dharmapuri.

In Erode, the DMK cadre along with farmers staged the demonstration at Anakalpalayam Junction.

Led by S. Muthusamy, secretary, Erode South District DMK, leaders of various farmers’ associations, who spoke, blamed the BJP-led government for bringing the three laws. They said the laws were enacted only to make corporate houses earn more profit and take away the basic rights of the farming community.

They said the State government had also betrayed the farmers by supporting the bill in Parliament. “Massive protest is happening in Delhi for the past one week demanding repealing the laws and we support their demand,” they added.

The farmers also said that the Centre was implementing various projects, including petroleum pipeline projects, only through farm lands and not willing to lay the pipelines along the road. “Both the governments are acting against the farmers”, they added.