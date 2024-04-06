DMK burdened people by increasing taxes: G.K. Vasan

April 06, 2024 09:47 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST - ERODE

The DMK government has burdened people by increasing taxes and electricity charges, said Tamil Maanila Congress president G.K. Vasan on Saturday, and called for electing the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) for a third term.

Campaigning for P. Vijayakumar in Modakkurichi, Erode, Mr. Vasan said the DMK has increased property and house tax, affecting common people. “They have further burdened the people by hiking electricity charges,” he said, and blamed the government for failing to keep up its word in closing Tasmac shops. “We need to put a full stop to the poor governance of DMK for which Prime Minister Narendra Modi should be given a third term in office,” he said.

He said the State government and Erode MP failed to pay attention to the problems of the people in the constituency as pollution had turned into a grave problem leading to an increase in cancer cases. The MP said the area under cultivation in the constituency is falling drastically while the problem also prevails over discharge of water for irrigation. He wanted a fixed price for turmeric, integrated turmeric complex, common effluent treatment plants and implementation of the Erode – Palani railway project.