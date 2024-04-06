GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections

DMK burdened people by increasing taxes: G.K. Vasan

April 06, 2024 09:47 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau
Tamil Maanila Congress president G.K. Vasan campaigning for party candidate P. Vijayakumar at Modakkurichi in Erode in Tamil Nadu on Saturday.

Tamil Maanila Congress president G.K. Vasan campaigning for party candidate P. Vijayakumar at Modakkurichi in Erode in Tamil Nadu on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The DMK government has burdened people by increasing taxes and electricity charges, said Tamil Maanila Congress president G.K. Vasan on Saturday, and called for electing the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) for a third term.

Campaigning for P. Vijayakumar in Modakkurichi, Erode, Mr. Vasan said the DMK has increased property and house tax, affecting common people. “They have further burdened the people by hiking electricity charges,” he said, and blamed the government for failing to keep up its word in closing Tasmac shops.  “We need to put a full stop to the poor governance of DMK for which Prime Minister Narendra Modi should be given a third term in office,” he said.

He said the State government and Erode MP failed to pay attention to the problems of the people in the constituency as pollution had turned into a grave problem leading to an increase in cancer cases. The MP said the area under cultivation in the constituency is falling drastically while the problem also prevails over discharge of water for irrigation. He wanted a fixed price for turmeric, integrated turmeric complex, common effluent treatment plants and implementation of the Erode – Palani railway project.

Related Topics

Erode

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.