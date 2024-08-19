GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Palaniswami alleges secret ties between DMK and BJP

Published - August 19, 2024 12:11 am IST - Coimbatore

The Hindu Bureau

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Sunday criticised the ruling DMK, alleging that the party was in a covert alliance with the BJP.

He cited the tea party hosted by Governor R.N. Ravi on Independence Day that Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had attended, as an indication of the “secret alliance”.

DMK leader R.S. Bharathi had previously announced that the party would not attend the event. However, after BJP State president K. Annamalai confirmed his attendance at the “DMK’s event” celebrating the release of the ₹100 commemorative coin for former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi’s centenary, Mr. Stalin attended the Governor’s event, the AIADMK leader said, interpreting this as the “[DMK’s] secret alliance with the BJP”.

Addressing mediapersons at the Coimbatore airport, he hit out at Mr. Stalin for justifying his attendance at the event by claiming that he was representing the government, not his party. “[Earlier], the inauguration of Karunanidhi’s statue in Chennai was done by former BJP president M. Venkaiah Naidu [in his capacity as the Vice President], not Congress leader Rahul Gandhi,” he pointed out.

He further accused the DMK of “neglecting” the Cauvery issue, stating that the party’s inaction had led to a prolonged, unresolved conflict. “The DMK is the only party in the State’s history that does not care for its welfare,” he said.

