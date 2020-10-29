Coimbatore

DMK bifurcates Dharmapuri district unit

The DMK on Thursday bifurcated the Dharmapuri district unit of the party into Dharmapuri (East) and Dharmapuri (West) to facilitate better administration.

A press release from general secretary Duraimurugan said party MLA P. Subramani would be in-charge-of Dharmapuri (East) district unit. The district will cover Dharmapuri, Pappireddipatti and Harur (SC) Assembly constituencies.

Another MLA P.N.P. Inbasekaran is in-charge-of Dharmapuri (West) district unit, which will cover Palacode and Pennagaram Assembly constituencies.

