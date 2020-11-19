DMK behind Karuppar Koottam, says BJP State president

BJP State president L. Murugan addressing the cadre during the ‘Vetrivel Yatra’ in Salem on Thursday.

SALEM

19 November 2020 23:16 IST

Bharatiya Janata Party State president L. Murugan has said that Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and the DMK-led front were behind Karuppar Koottam, which allegedly portrayed Kandha Sashti Kavasam in a derogatory manner.

Mr. Murugan, along with senior leaders, took part in the ‘Vetrivel Yatra’, near Kuranguchavadi, here on Thursday and said that right lesson should be taught to Karuppar Koottam.

Advertising

Advertising

Addressing party cadres, Mr. Murugan said, “Vetrivel Yatra’ is being taken out to teach Karuppar Koottam a lesson, which spoke low of the Kandha Sashti Kavasam and no political party in the State condemned them. Only BJP condemned them and demanded that Karuppar Koottam members should be booked under sedition.”

Mr. Murugan charged that Karuppar Koottam is backed by DMK and demanded that Opposition leader M.K. Stalin should clarify whether members of Karuppar Koottam worked with DMK’s IT wing.

Mr. Murugan alleged that DMK has always ill-treated gods worshipped by Hindus and never conveyed wishes for celebrations of the Hindus while they wished for festivals of other religions.

Mr. Murugan said DMK claims that there are one crore Hindus with them but they are hurting Hindus through their actions.

He appreciated the voluntary work carried out by the BJP cadres during COVID-19 pandemic and said that food packets were distributed to one crore people.

He added that the yatra would continue and irrespective of hurdles would conclude in Tiruttani on December 7. Mr. Murugan said that BJP would win maximum number of seats during the Assembly elections.

In Namakkal, BJP vice-presidents - V.P. Duraisamy and former IPS officer K. Annamalai - led the yatra in the evening and appealed to the public to vote for the party in the Assembly elections and elect at least four legislators from the constituencies in the district.