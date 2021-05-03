DMK bags four, ally KMDK one in Namakkal district

Minister Thangamani lone winner for AIADMK

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) won four of the six Assembly seats in Namakkal district. While the DMK contested from five seats -- Kumarapalayam, Rasipuram, Paramathi-Velur, Senthamangalam and Namakkal, its ally, the Kongunadu Makkal Desiya Katchi contested from Tiruchengode.

Electricity Minister P. Thangamani retained his seat, Kumarapalayam, and AIADMK candidate S. Sekar wrested Paramathi-Vellur from the DMK.

Minister for Social Welfare V. Saroja lost to R. Mathiventhan of DMK in Rasipuram.

The presence of KMDK in DMK-led alliance has worked in favour of DMK. KMDK leader E.R. Eswaran won by a margin of 2,862 votes in Tiruchengode.

Namakkal constituency, which was considered a winnable seat for the AIADMK, saw incumbent legislator K.P.P Bhaskar trailing behind the DMK candidate from the first round.

The presence of rebel candidate in Senthamangalam affected the victory of the AIADMK candidate here. DMK candidate K. Ponnusamy won by a margin of 10,493 votes. Incumbent legislator C. Chandrashekaran polled 11,371 votes here.

Counting for all six constituencies in Namakkal district happened at the same centre at a private college in Thiruchengode. Around 400 police personnel were deployed for security purposes, including Central Armed Forces. Agents were found crowding, violating the physical distancing norm. Agents and counting staff were frisked before entering the counting centre and were provided with hand sanitisers, gloves and masks.