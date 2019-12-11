DMK announces protest over Singanallur TNHB flats issue; AIADMK counters propaganda

The condition of the Tamil Nadu Housing Board-constructed flats in TNHB Colony, Singanallur, and the alleged inaction of the State government have become the latest flash point between the opposition DMK and the ruling AIADMK in Coimbatore.

MLA’s visit

After Singanallur MLA and DMK urban district in-charge N. Karthik visited the Colony a few days ago to inspect the dilapidated houses and later announced that the party would hold a protest on December 13, a few AIADMK office-bearers went there on Tuesday to assure the people that the government was taking action.

In the past few days, Mr. Karthik took a few trips to the Colony to inspect the dilapidated houses.

He had alleged that the government had taken no steps to the help of the 960 families that had occupied as many flats that were around 35 years old.

Mr. Karthik had told the media that though he had raised the issue in the Assembly in 2016, 2017 and on June 14, 2019, the government did very little other than give assurances.

After his visit, the AIADMK led by state IT wing secretary Singai G. Ramachandran and district secretary, youth wing, K. Jayaraman went to the spot and explained to the people the steps the government had taken.

Reconstruction

Mr. Jayaraman said of the 960 owners, 716 who had title deeds had agreed to the TNHB’s reconstruction plan. Of the remaining owners, 44 had paid money, but were yet to get the title deeds.

They would soon join 716 owners who had consented, he added.

To the remaining 200 owners, the District Collector had set December 31 as the deadline to pay dues to get title deeds and give consent.

Mr. Ramachandran said the government’s plan was to construct 960 flats with more space than what the families now had.

The flats would with elevators, parking space and other modern amenities.

To facilitate early construction, the government had also planned to give ₹ 10,000 to each of the 960 families as shifting allowance and around ₹ 6,500 as rental allowance for two years.

Govt. steps

He and Mr. Jayaraman explained the aforementioned government’s steps to the Colony residents, most of who were already aware of them.

But there were a few DMK members among the residents who were trying to politicise the issue, he alleged.

Mr. Ramachandran also accused Mr. Karthik of running with the hares and hunting with the hounds in the issue, as the objective was only to gain political mileage.