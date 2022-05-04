DMK and AIADMK councillors in Erode claim credit for water scheme

The Corporation’s Council meeting held on Wednesday witnessed noisy exchanges between the DMK and the AIADMK councillors as both claimed credit for the ₹ 484.45 crores Dedicated Water Supply Scheme (DWSS) that supplies 81.10 million litres (MLD) of water a day to the corporation.

Mayor S. Nagarathinam chaired the meeting in the presence of Deputy Mayor V. Selvaraj and Corporation Commissioner K. Sivakumar..

P.K. Palanisamy (DMK) said that the water scheme was announced by the then Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi and wanted the leader’s name to be inscribed on a stone and place it near the newly constructed overhead storage tank in the city. But all the six AIADMK councillors opposed it and said that the scheme was announced by the then Chief Minister Jayalalitha. Both DMK and the AIADMK councillors exchanged war of words.

Many councillors pointed out the shortage of conservancy workers in their wards and wanted more workers to be appointed. City Health Officer Prakash said that a total of 1,525 workers were involved in solid waste management, cleaning and other activities everyday in the corporation. But 20% of workers were not coming to duty everyday, affecting the work. “We have planned to appoint 100 additional workers’, ‘‘ he said.

Earlier, when J. Saburama Minhaj (Congress) started to speak, DMK councillors objected to it. They said that only a few councillors were speaking during the meeting while other councillors were not given a chance. This led to the three Congress councillors entering into an altercation with DMK councillors.. As many as 15 resolutions were passed in the meeting..