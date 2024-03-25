ADVERTISEMENT

DMK and AIADMK candidates file nomination papers in Erode parliamentary constituency

March 25, 2024 09:33 pm | Updated 09:33 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

DMK candidate K.E. Prakash and AIADMK candidate Ashok Kumar filed their nomination papers for contesting in Erode parliamentary constituency with the Returning Officer and Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara at the Collectorate here on Monday.

Functionaries and cadres of both parties and respective alliance parties came in processions and gathered near the Collectorate in large numbers in vehicles. Later, only three persons, which is the permissible number of persons who can accompany the candidate, entered the collectorate, and filed their papers.

A total of 13 nominations were filed by candidates on Monday. Nominations can be filed till March 27 while scrutiny will take place on March 28. Nominations can be withdrawn till March 30 and polling will take place on April 19.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Erode

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US