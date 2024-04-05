Lok Sabha polls | DMK always opposed persons trying to put an end to democracy, says Duraimurugan

April 05, 2024 10:18 pm | Updated 10:25 pm IST

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) general secretary and Water Resources Department Minister Duraimurugan on Friday said that DMK always opposed people who tried to put an end to democracy in the country.

Mr. Duraimurugan participated in a public meeting at Omalur and campaigned for Salem DMK candidate T.M. Selvaganapathy.

Speaking at the meeting, Mr. Duraimurugan said that a person going to Parliament should know either English or Hindi. This parliamentary election is not only for winning but also for saving the democracy. This election is to prevent abolishing the federal system.

According to him, “Like Hitler, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is allegedly trying to bring one nation, one religion, one god, and one language”.

Explaining the history of the DMK during the emergency period, Mr. Duraimurugan said the DMK always opposed people who tried to abolish democracy in the country. Even while DMK was in alliance with the Congress, it opposed former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi when she imposed Emergency in the country.

The late DMK president, M. Karunanidhi, alone opposed the Emergency, while leaders in the North maintained silence. Mr. Karunanidhi passed a resolution against Emergency. Even Ms. Gandhi sent a Union Minister requesting Mr. Karunanidhi not to speak about Emergency. But the DMK leader spoke about the Emergency in the legislative Assembly and later the DMK government was dissolved by the Union Government and over 500 DMK functionaries were arrested and many died in prison. But later, Ms. Gandhi apologised for imposing Emergency and following that, DMK had an alliance with the Congress, the Minister added.

“In the past, Mr. Karunanidhi saved democracy and now his son, M.K. Stalin, is saving democracy,” Mr. Duraimurugan added.

Explaining the sacrifice of former Prime Minister Nehru’s family, Mr. Duraimurugan said in his recent speech in Tamil Nadu Mr. Modi said that when he comes to power again, he will crush DMK. The DMK is not an insect to be crushed and the DMK cadres are never afraid of death. People, who said they would destroy DMK vanished. If the BJP comes to power again, there will be no democracy or legislative Assembly, and Governors will rule the States, Mr. Duraimurugan added.