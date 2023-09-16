ADVERTISEMENT

DMK always in the forefront of women’s progress, says Udhayanidhi Stalin in Coimbatore

September 16, 2023 09:22 pm | Updated 09:22 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Udhayanidhi Stalin waves to DMK partymen on landing at the Coimbatore Airport on Saturday. | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

COIMBATORE: Citing the implementation of Kalaignar Mahalir Urimai Thogai scheme entitling over one crore women in the State to ₹12,000 per year, Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Udhayanidhi Stalin on Saturday said the DMK has always been in the forefront of upholding women’s rights.

The scheme has come in for appreciation from the beneficiaries to whose bank accounts monthly benefit of ₹1,000 was credited a day in advance, he said.

The free bus travel scheme for women already entails each individual benefit valued at ₹1,000 per month, the Minister said, taking part in the marriage reception in the family of a party functionary Ravi at Thondamuthur.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Taking a dig at the AIADMK, he said it was too faction-ridden and that there was a ‘BJP faction’ as well.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US