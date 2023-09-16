DMK always in the forefront of women’s progress, says Udhayanidhi Stalin in Coimbatore

September 16, 2023 09:22 pm | Updated 09:22 pm IST

COIMBATORE: Citing the implementation of Kalaignar Mahalir Urimai Thogai scheme entitling over one crore women in the State to ₹12,000 per year, Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Udhayanidhi Stalin on Saturday said the DMK has always been in the forefront of upholding women’s rights.

The scheme has come in for appreciation from the beneficiaries to whose bank accounts monthly benefit of ₹1,000 was credited a day in advance, he said.

The free bus travel scheme for women already entails each individual benefit valued at ₹1,000 per month, the Minister said, taking part in the marriage reception in the family of a party functionary Ravi at Thondamuthur.

Taking a dig at the AIADMK, he said it was too faction-ridden and that there was a ‘BJP faction’ as well.