DMK, ally, win in Salem and Namakkal

Published - June 04, 2024 11:09 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

Election officials are counting the votes in EVMs for Salem Lok Sabha Constituency at a counting centre in the Government College of Engineering in Salem Tamil Nadu on Tuesday, 04 June 2024. | Photo Credit: E. LAKSHMI NARAYANAN

The DMK and its ally registered victories in Salem and Namakkal parliamentary constituencies on Tuesday.

The counting of votes for the Salem Lok Sabha constituency was held at Government Engineering College in Karuppur, Salem district. In the first round of counting, DMK candidate T.M. Selvaganapathi received more votes than AIADMK candidate P. Vignesh. As the rounds progressed, Selvaganapathi’s lead increased. By the end of the 26th round, he had secured 5,62,020 votes (excluding postal ballots), defeating Vignesh by over 69,000 votes. Vignesh received 4,92,958 votes. Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) candidate N. Annadurai secured 1,25,829 votes, while Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) candidate G. Manojkumar received 75,636 votes.

In the Namakkal Lok Sabha constituency, AIADMK candidate S. Tamilmani initially led by a slight margin of 1,098 votes in the first round. However, from the second round onwards, KMDK candidate V.S. Matheswaran, contesting under the DMK symbol, began to receive more votes. His lead ranged between 1,000 and 2,000 votes until the eighth round. In the eighth round, Matheswaran’s lead increased to over 8,000 votes and continued to grow. By the end of the 23rd round, Matheswaran had secured 4,62,036 votes, defeating Tamilmani, who received 432,924 votes. BJP candidate K.P. Ramalingam secured 1.04 lakh votes, while NTK candidate G. Kanimozhi received 95,577 votes.

Namakkal Lok Sabha Constituency KMDK candidate V.S. Matheswaran receiving the winning certificate from District Collector and Returning Officer S. Uma in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday, 04 June 2024. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

In Salem, the winning margin for DMK candidate Selvaganapathi was over 69,000 votes. The PMK, part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), secured over 1.25 lakh votes, impacting AIADMK’s chances. In Namakkal, despite a strong challenge from AIADMK, the KMDK candidate won by a margin of 29,112 votes, while the BJP secured over 1.04 lakh votes.

In 2019, when Edappadi K. Palaniswami was Chief Minister, AIADMK lost to DMK by 146,926 votes in the Salem constituency, Palaniswami’s hometown. Now, as the party’s general secretary, AIADMK has lost by a margin of 69,000 votes.

