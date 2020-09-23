DMK, allies to protest on Sept. 28 against farm bills

23 September 2020 18:37 IST

COIMBATORE

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam units in Coimbatore district will stage a protest on September 28 against the passage of farm bills.

The party’s Coimbatore urban east unit in-charge and Singanallur MLA N. Karthik told journalist on Wednesday that the decision to hold the protest in front of the Coimbatore South Taluk office was in keeping with his party president M.K. Stalin’s call for protest against the passage of three bills in Parliament and decision taken at the all-party held here earlier in the day. Kongunadu Makkal Desiya Katchi general secretary Eswaran would lead the protest.

The protest was also against the Central Government for pushing the bills through in both the Houses, he said and added that they were against farmers’ interest.

The party members and cadre from allies in the Secular Progressive Alliance would participate in protests that would be held at more than 10 places on the day.

Former DMK Minister Pongalur N. Palanisamy, Tamil Nadu Congress Committee working president Mayura S. Jayakumar, MDMK leader R. Sethupathi, CPI(M) district secretary V. Ramamoorthy, CPI district secretary V.S. Sundaram and leaders from the Kongunadu Makkal Desiya Katchi, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi and a few other parties participated in the meeting.