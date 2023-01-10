DMK allies, students protest against Governor in Salem

January 10, 2023 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - Salem

The DMK and its alliance parties as well as college students protested against Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi, on Tuesday, alleging that the Governor insulted Tamil and Tamil Nadu in the Assembly.

The students of the Government Arts and Science College in Edappadi staged a demonstration outside the college and raised slogans against the Governor. They praising Tamil and the State.

Likewise, students from a private law college gathered in front of the Government Arts College at Kumarasamipatti and raised slogans against the Governor. On information, the Hasthampatti police rushed to the spot and warned them not to stage protests without permission.

B. Venkata Ramalingam, DMK student wing organiser for Kumarasamipatti zone, claimed that the Governor did not respect Tamils or Tamil Nadu. His action proved he was allegedly acting like a BJP party functionary. Mr. Venkata Ramalingam added that disrespecting stalwarts like Ambedkar and Periyar was unacceptable.

In the evening, DMK and its alliance parties CPI, CPI(M), Congress, MDMK, and MMK gathered near the Salem Collectorate and raised slogans against the Governor. At that time, CPI cadre brought an effigy of the Governor to burn. But the police prevented them from doing so. In the protest, more than 500 cadres from these parties participated.