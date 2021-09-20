Coimbatore

DMK, allies demand withdrawal of farm laws

Members of the DMK and its allies staging a protest in Salem on Monday to condemn the Central government policies.   | Photo Credit: LAKSHMI NARAYANAN E

The ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and its allies staged a black flag protests at various places in the district condemning the BJP-led Central government for refusing to repeal the farm laws and its move to privatise public sector undertakings here on Monday.

At a demonstration organised by Erode South District DMK, Anthiyur P. Selvaraj, party’s deputy general secretary and MP, took part. Functionaries said that the BJP’s policies favour only the rich and are ‘anti-people’ and ‘anti-democratic’. They said that policies of the Centre led to an increase in unemployment, while hike in fuel prices is affecting all the people in the country, except the rich.

Members of the Erode Urban District Congress Committee organised a demonstration in which its president E.P. Ravi and its minority wing president Suresh took part.

At Sampath Nagar, Kongunadu Makkal Desiya Katchi staged a demonstration in which its general secretary and Tiruchengodu MLA E.R. Eswaran participated.

In Salem, R. Rajendran, DMK MLA, led the demonstration in front of the Salem New Bus Stand. S.R. Parthibhan, MP, representatives of various other political parties took part in the demonstrations. here. Members of allies parties raised black flags in front their residences.

In Krishnagiri, members of DMK- led front demanded reduction in fuel, gas prices and withdrawal of farm laws.


