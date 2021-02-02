DMK alleges irregularities in lake development project in Coimbatore

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) Coimbatore east urban unit has alleged and condemned irregularities in the execution of lake development project. The Coimbatore Corporation, with financial assistance from the Smart Cities Mission, has undertaken the project.
In a resolution passed at the recently held office-bearers meeting, the DMK said that at a time when courts had ordered that water holding capacity of tanks should not be reduced, the Corporation had been reducing storage.
Besides, the local body, without cleaning the sewage flowing in, had resorted to beautifying the bund.
The party also criticised the Corporation for taking up work to beautify the Race Course Road when other roads in the city were in a bad shape.
The Highways Department taking up the Avinashi Road elevated corridor work without completing the pending road overbridge work across railway crossings would only lead to more traffic congestion in the city, another resolution said and sought early completion of the pending works.
The party also called for early restoration of the roads that were dug for laying underground sewer lines, repair of faulty street lights and improvement in upkeep of parks.
