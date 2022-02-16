DMK alleges cash distribution to voters in Tiruppur

Tension prevailed at Karattangadu in Tiruppur on Tuesday evening as members of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) gathered in large numbers alleging distribution of cash among voters by the All India Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) in the locality, ahead of the elections to the urban local bodies.

Police sources said that Tiruppur South MLA and DMK leader K. Selvaraj was campaigning in Ward 50 of the Corporation for the DMK alliance’s councillor candidate around 8 p.m. Meanwhile, some members of the AIADMK were engaged in distribution of booth slips to the residents. A section of the DMK cadre claimed that the AIADMK members were distributing cash to voters, which led to a brief commotion.

The Tiruppur South police rushed to the spot and held talks with the DMK cadre. As the police cannot take direct action on complaints of cash distribution, contacts of the flying squad officials concerned were provided to them, according to the sources. As on Wednesday, no cash seizure was reported at Karattangadu, the sources added.