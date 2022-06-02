DMK, AIADMK lock horns over purchase of vehicles for garbage collection by the Salem Corporation

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) is raising charges of corruption against All India Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) over procurement of battery operated vehicles for waste collection by the Salem Corporation during the previous AIADMK regime.

Between 2017 and 2019, the corporation procured 225 battery operated vehicles, including 46 under CSR funds and 179 vehicles through Smart City Mission funds. The corporation procured vehicles at a cost of ₹5.62 crore and distributed them to four zones in its limits.

The corporation announced that the vehicles will collect waste door-to-door and claimed it will reduce the fuel cost of the civic body. Now, the DMK is raising corruption allegations in the purchase of the vehicles and sought action against the officials concerned who are responsible for the procurement.

Speaking to The Hindu, Hasthampatti zonal chairman S Umarani from the DMK said that whenever officials are procuring new equipment, they should inspect them, and on a trial basis, they should procure a few of them, and after seeing their success, they should buy more equipment.

But in this case, the corporation spent crores of rupees to buy the vehicles. “We suspect some malpractice took place in the tender process itself. After introducing the vehicles, the corporation removed 250 garbage bins from the city. After one year, these vehicles started to break down and people started to dump garbage on the roads due to the absence of bins,” she said.

“Since the DMK came to power, we have been facing this problem and due to shortage of vehicles, we are unable to clear the garbage in every ward,’ she added.

If SCMC had bought Light Commercial Vehicles (LVC) for ₹5.62 crores, it would have ran for five to seven years. So a thorough investigation is required, and we suspect that some big names in the AIADMK, as well as officials, may be involved in this issue, which should be investigated and brought to justice, she added.

When contacted, opposition leader in the corporation N. Yadhavamoorthy (AIADMK) said officials were only involved in the procurement of the vehicles. The officials had claimed that the life of battery vehicles had expired. The same officials who were working at the time of procurement are working in the corporation now. Why the DMK did not raise the issue for the past one-year, he questioned. They want to create a bad name for AIADMK among the public through this issue, he added.

Mayor A Ramachandran stated that the State Government has formed a one-man committee to investigate the alleged irregularities in the implementation of the Smart City projects throughout the State. The committee has yet to submit its report. At this time, I could not comment on this matter, he added.