DMK, AIADMK cadres clash

Tension prevailed for a while at the Pasur Primary Agricultural Cooperative Credit Society in Kodumudi Union after cadres of AIADMK and DMK threw chairs at each other over playing of former Chief Minister M.G. Ramachandran’s songs during the distribution of Pongal gift hampers here on Monday.
A function was organised at the society to distribute Pongal gift hampers to 1,300 ration cardholders by Modakurichi MLA V.P. Sivasubramani. Both the parties had erected their party flags and the MLA started distributing the hampers to the cardholders. When songs were played during the function, the DMK cadre objected to it. An altercation broke between the cadres of the two parties and both started to throw chairs at each other.
When Varadarajan, Sub-Inspector, Malayapalayam police station, attempted to stop them, he suffered minor injuries. Society Director Gopalraju, Pasur DMK secretary Ramamoorthy, society assistant chairman Sakthivel, DMK functionaries Palanisamy alias Karuppannan and Rangasamy were taken to the police station. A case was registered and they were let off on station bail.
