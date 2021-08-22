DMDK treasurer booked for violating COVID-19 norms

Hosur

A case has been registered by the Hosur town police against Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) treasurer Premalatha Vijayakanth, her son Vijay Prabhakaran and 349 cadre here for violating COVID-19 norms during the protest rally of the party on Friday.

On Friday, Ms.Premalatha rode a tractor for over 1 km without a mask and led a protest demonstration against Karnataka over the Mekadatu reservoir project. Earlier, the DMDK had sought permission to stage the protest at the inter-State border in Athibelle, but was denied permission. The protest was later held at Ramnagar. The DMDK treasurer, however, was unmasked and the rally was also found to have violated physical distancing norms. Based on a complaint by the local VAO, cases were registered.

