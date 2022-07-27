Coimbatore

DMDK-Salem unit condemns hike in GST and power tariff

Members of the Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam staging a demonstration against hike in GST and power tariff in Salem on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: E. LAKSHMI NARAYANAN
Staff ReporterJuly 27, 2022 17:40 IST
Updated: July 27, 2022 17:40 IST

Condemning the hike in Goods and Services Taxes (GST) on essential commodities and the State government’s proposal to increase power tariff for electricity consumers, members of the Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) staged a demonstration here on Wednesday.

The functionaries said that common people were affected due to skyrocketing prices of essential commodities and the increase in GST on essential commodities has come as a big blow to them. They said that COVID-19 pandemic had affected the livelihood of the people in the last three years and they have started to recover only recently. “But the hike in GST is not acceptable as it burdens them more”, they added.

They said that the DMK government, instead of fulfilling its election promise of bio-monthly payment of electricity bills, had cheated the people by increasing the electricity tariff. “Many industries were closed due to the pandemic and other industries are struggling to operate continuously. The hike in electricity tariff will affect them further”, they added.

