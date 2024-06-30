“The Centre should consider students’ opinions before making decisions regarding the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET),” said DMDK General Secretary Premallatha Vijayakanth in Coimbatore on Sunday.

Addressing the media, Ms. Premallatha reiterated her party’s stance against NEET and urged the Central government to engage with students, State heads and other stakeholders for a more informed decision.

The leader also criticised a senior DMK minister’s remarks on alcohol during the Tamil Nadu Assembly session on Saturday, and highlighted the party’s concerns about bootlegging of illicit liquor in Tamil Nadu.

“I met with the Governor to address these issues, who expressed regret about the State’s drug culture. In response to these concerns, the legislature has enacted a law imposing life imprisonment and a fine of ₹10 lakh for producing adulterated liquor,” she told media persons.

Ms. Premallatha also called for transparency from the Tamil Nadu Government regarding its efforts to attract foreign investments and create job opportunities. “I also commend actor Vijay for his initiatives in supporting educational causes....I can express further opinions only after observing his actions,” she added.