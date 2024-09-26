DLSA urges public to make use of free legal services helpline ‘15100’

The Coimbatore District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) has urged the public to make use of the free legal services helpline ‘15100’ launched by the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA).

A release issued by G. Vijaya, Principal District Judge, Coimbatore, and Chairman of DLSA, has appealed to the public to use the service for free legal aid consultation.

It said that the NALSA mobile app can be used to submit petitions to the DLSA, and seek the required legal service. The status of the petitions can also be checked in the app.