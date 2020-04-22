DLSA launches counselling for domestic violence victims

In an effort to prevent cases of domestic violence against women, children and the elderly, the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) in the Nilgiris has launched an initiative to provide counselling for victims and also devised a mechanism to intervene in cases of serious abuse.

Women, children and the elderly who are victims of abuse can contact the numbers released via mobile messaging application, WhatsApp, and furnish details such as their name, age, gender and also details about the person who is subjecting them to violence or abuse.

Secretary of District Legal Services Authority, Nilgiris district, and sub-judge, K. Suresh Kumar, said that there had been a noticeable increase in the number of complaints about domestic violence since the lockdown. “The courts and lawyers’ offices are not functioning either. So, there needed to be a mechanism to ensure women, children and the elderly, who are vulnerable to domestic abuse and violence have a mechanism to turn to so that they feel safe,” said Mr. Suresh Kumar.

“After victims get in touch with us, counsellors will contact the victims and ascertain whether the police needs to intervene, or whether the disturbances can be solved with counselling sessions,” said Mr. Suresh Kumar.

T. Devakumari, District Social Welfare Officer (in-charge) of Nilgiris, said that the office has received 10 complaints of domestic disturbances since the lockdown was affected, while of the 10, only one case required the intervention of the local police.

“We have all the facilities to take care of victims of abuse, be they women, children or the elderly, at our short-stay homes or at homes for the elderly,” said Ms. Devakumari, adding that the mechanism which has been put in place will hopefully prevent serious cases of violence against women, children or the elderly from occurring.

People wanting to get in touch with the officers designated as part of the initiative can contact them via WhatsApp at the following phone numbers – 99430-40474, 99430-89307, 98433-47417, 96559-88869 and 98946-40012.