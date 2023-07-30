DJ Memorial Photography contest concludes in Coimbatore

July 30, 2023 09:24 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Lakshmi Machine Works Limited (LMW) gave away prizes worth ₹10 lakh on Sunday to winners of the DJ Memorial Photography Contest (DJMPC), an annual photography contest

The winner and runner-up are Ashok Nair of Bengaluru (photo title: Attention) and Dharashan Benjamine Julian of Sri Lanka (Dark Killer) respectively in the “Creative Nature” category and Dhanuparan Ka of Pollachi (Leopard Scoutings Its Territory) and Rajarshi Banerji of Kolkata ( Soulmaters Over Saltpan) are the winner and runner-up respectively in the “NatureScape” category.

A press release said the company instituted the DJMPC in memory of its past Chairman and Managing Director, D Jayavarthanavelu and the contest celebrates his passion for photography. The first edition was held in 2012 and this year (2023) it had 5,116 entries from 26 countries. There were 936 participants in the two categories of Creative Nature and NatureScape. Apart from the winner and runner-up, 10 participants in each category received certificate of merit.

The entries were received from May 1 to June 30 and were judged by a panel - Anish Andheria, Mumbai; Lalith Ekanayake, Sri Lanka; and Sachin Rai, Bengaluru. K. Maruthachalam was the contest mentor, and Vikram Sathyanathan was the contest administrator.

ADVERTISEMENT

The contest concluded on July 30 at the Kasthuri Sreenivasan Cultural Centre in Coimbatore and an expo of select photographs of the contest will be on at the centre till August 5.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT