Divorce rates up in Coimbatore

Vasanthi and Kumar (names changed) were barely outgrowing the tag of ‘newly-weds’ when they filed for divorce at the Coimbatore Family Court. The couple cited irreconcilable reasons, parting ways a year after tying the knot.

There is a 13.4% increase over a period of five years in the number of divorce cases filed in the Coimbatore Family Court alone, with 1338 cases filed in 2013 and 1512 cases filed as of November 6 2017. According to lawyers, this trend is growing in Coimbatore.

“Personality mismatch, financial issues, lack of sexual satisfaction and excess involvement of the in-laws in decision making are the main reasons for separation,” feels Karthikeyaan Shanmugam, a Coimbatore-based counselling psychologist.

According to advocate V. U. Jacob, there is a spurt in the number of cases filed under mutual consent after the Supreme Court ruling, waiving the six month 'cooling off' period. Leniency in granting adjournment is responsible for the pile up of cases. An additional family court has been set up to deal with pending cases.

When it comes to love marriages, lack of family support may cause rifts, according to Mr Shanmugam. “There is no cushioning factor and the family does not bolster the couple during financial or emotional crises,” he says.

According to city-based advocate M. Sundara Kadeswaran, more than the couple, it is the families that do not get along in arranged marriages. Ego clashes and disputes between the in-laws make the spouses go apart, he says.

Mr. Jacob also observes an increase in the number of educated people filing for divorce. The stigma has also waned. “Ten years ago, advocates used to shy away from divorce cases. Today, it has become a way to get easy money. Marriage has lost its divinity; it has become a contract,” he observes. Most cases are filed within a year of wedlock. Couples with children are also not reluctant to part ways. “The court keeps the welfare of the child at heart while granting custody,” he says. 95% of the time, the woman seeks compensation and maintenance.

Court-mandated counselling helps in reconciliation 20-30% of the time. Psychological counselling by trained professionals could be more effective. “Parents check the horoscope and other details of the partners, but do not check if they are mentally compatible,” opines Mr. Kadeswaran. Family life education at school level can help combat the alarming rise in divorce rates. Premarital counselling is also recommended by many as couples are informed of underlying traits and problem behaviour before taking the leap.