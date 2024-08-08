Divisional Railway Manager inspects elephant mitigation measures along Coimbatore-Palakkad route

Arun Kumar Chaturvedi, Divisional Railway Manager of the Palakkad Division of Southern Railway, conducted a comprehensive inspection of a critical railway section prone to elephant intrusion into the tracks in the Palakkad Division on Wednesday. The inspection covered the entire section from Palakkad to Madukkarai.

During the inspection, the DRM assessed elephant protection measures. He specifically examined the two newly built elephant underpasses between Walayar and Ettimadai stations at rail kilometres 505 A/400–500 and 506 A/900–506 A/000, a significant component of the project costing ₹11.5 crores. These underpasses have been constructed to facilitate safe passage for elephants. The DRM also inspected both sides of the areas prone to elephant trespassing that have been cleared of vegetation and bushes.

The DRM also inspected proposed locations of the Elephant Intrusion Detection System along the Kottekkad - Madukkarai route, spanning Kerala and Tamil Nadu. This system, with an allocated budget of approximately ₹18.99 crore, aims to comprehensively address the challenge of elephant intrusions by covering all identified elephant trespassing corridors in both A and B lines. Using cutting-edge technology and combining optical fibre networks with artificial intelligence-based elephant detection systems, the system detects elephants near railway tracks and promptly alerts the station master and train drivers to prevent mishaps. This project will be completed by December 2024.

The Palakkad Division of Southern Railway has also initiated a step towards elephant protection by installing solar fencing along a 5-kilometre stretch between Kottekkad and Level Crossing No. 156 at a cost of ₹28.08 lakh.

The ongoing installation of solar fencing, the Elephant Intrusion Detection System, and the newly built elephant underpasses to protect elephants in this section, a total of Rs. 30.77 crore is being exclusively spent by the railways.

