Divisional-level Dak Adalat in Erode on June 27

The divisional-level Dak Adalat will be conducted at the Office of the Senior Superintendent of Post Offices, Erode division, between 11 a.m. and noon on June 27.

A release from K. Arunachalam, Senior Superintendent of Post Offices, Erode division, said postal customers might send their complaints related to the services offered by the department to the Senior Superintendent of Post Offices, Erode division, Erode - 638 001 so as to reach the office before June 21. The cover should be superscribed as “Dak Adalat case”. The grievances may also be handed over in person at the office between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. before June 21.

The complaint should contain full details such as date and time of posting, full address of the sender and addressee, registered number with date and office of booking for MO, VP, Registered, Insured and Speed Post articles.

If the complaint was about savings bank of Postal Life Insurance, it should contain account number, policy numbers, name and address of the depositor, insurant, name of the post office, the details of recovery and any reference of the Postal Department, wherever available, the release added.