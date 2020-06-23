Divisional-level Dak Adalat on June 30

The divisional-level Dak Adalat will be conducted at the Office of the Senior Superintendent of Post Offices, Erode division, between 11 a.m. and 12 noon on June 30.
A press release from Senior Superintendent of Post Offices, Erode division, said that postal customers may send their complaints related to the services offered by the department to the Senior Superintendent of Post Offices, Erode division, Erode 638 001 so as to reach the office before June 26.
The cover should be superscribed on the top as “Dak Adalat case”. The grievances may also be handed over in person at the office between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. before June 26.
The complaint should contain full details such as date and time of posting, full address of the sender and addressee, registered number with date and office of booking for MO, VP, Registered, Insured and Speed Post articles.
If the complaint is about savings bank of Postal Life Insurance, the complaint should contain the account number, PLI policy numbers, name and address of the depositor, Insurant, name of the post office, the details of recovery and any reference of the Postal Department, wherever available, the release added.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath