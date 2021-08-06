Divisional-level Dak Adalat on August 16

ERODE

06 August 2021 23:52 IST

The divisional-level Dak Adalat will be conducted at the Office of the Senior Superintendent of Post Offices, Erode division, between 11 a.m. and 12 noon on August 16.

A press release from Stefan Simon Tobias, Senior Superintendent of Post Offices, Erode division, said that postal customers may send their complaints related to the services offered by the department to the Senior Superintendent of Post Offices, Erode division, Erode - 638 001 so as to reach the office before August 11. The cover should be superscribed on the top as “Dak Adalat case”. The grievances may also be handed over in person at the office between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. before August 11.

The complaint should contain full details such as date and time of posting, full address of the sender and addressee, registered number with date and office of booking for MO, VP, Registered, Insured and Speed Post articles.

If the complaint is about savings bank of Postal Life Insurance, the complaint should contain the account number, policy numbers, name and address of the depositor, insurant, name of the post office, the details of recovery and any reference of the Postal Department, wherever available, the release added.