Divisional-level Dak Adalat in Erode on September 30

The Hindu Bureau
September 21, 2022 17:13 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

The divisional-level Dak Adalat will be conducted at the Office of the Senior Superintendent of Post Offices, Erode division, at 12 noon on September 30.

ADVERTISEMENT

A release from K. Arunachalam, Senior Superintendent of Post Offices, Erode division, said postal customers might send their complaints related to the services offered by the department to the Senior Superintendent of Post Offices, Erode division, Erode - 638 001 so as to reach the office before September 26. The cover should be superscribed as “Dak Adalat case”. The grievances may also be handed over in person at the office between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. before September 26.

The complaint should contain details such as date and time of posting, full address of the sender and addressee, registered number with date and office of booking for MO, VP, Registered, Insured and Speed Post articles.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

If the complaint was about savings bank of Postal Life Insurance, it should contain account number, policy numbers, name and address of the depositor, insurant, name of the post office, the details of recovery and any reference of the Postal Department, wherever available, the release added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app