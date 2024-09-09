GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Divisional-level Dak Adalat in Erode on September 23

Published - September 09, 2024 06:58 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

A divisional-level Dak Adalat will be conducted at the Office of the Senior Superintendent of Post Offices, Erode division, at 11 a.m. on September 23.

A release from K. Gopalan, Superintendent of Post Offices, Erode division, said postal customers can send their complaints related to the department’s services to the Senior Superintendent of Post Offices, Erode division, Erode—638 001, so as to reach the office before September 19. The cover should be superscribed as “Dak Adalat case.” The grievances may also be handed over in person at the office between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. before September 19.

The complaint should contain details such as date and time of posting, full address of the sender and addressee, and registered number with date and office of booking for MO, VP, Registered, Insured and Speed Post articles. If the complaint is about the savings bank of Postal Life Insurance, it should contain the account number, policy numbers, name and address of the depositor, insurant, name of the post office, the details of recovery and any reference of the Postal Department, wherever available, the release added.

