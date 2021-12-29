Salem Division of Southern Railway announced diversion of train services due to engineering works pertaining to doubling of railway tracks between Omalur and Mettur Dam railway stations in Salem district in January and March 2022.

A release issued on Wednesday said that Train No. 11014 Coimbatore Junction – Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Express will be diverted via Salem, Magnesite Junction, Kuppam, Bangarapet and Krishnarajapuram railway stations on January 2 and March 2 next year. Consequently, the train will skip stoppages at Dharmapuri and Hosur railway stations.

Train No. 12678 Ernakulam Junction – KSR Bengaluru Intercity Express and Train No. 12677 KSR Bengaluru – Ernakulam Junction Intercity Express will be diverted via Salem, Magnesite Junction, Kuppam, Bangarapet and Krishnarajapuram railway stations on March 2 and these trains will skip stoppages at Dharmapuri, Hosur and Carmelaram railway stations, the release said.