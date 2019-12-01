Diversion of four trains opposed

The minority wing of the district Congress has strongly condemned the railway’s decision to divert four trains that were earlier operated through the Erode Railway Junction to run in the Salem – Namakkal – Karur sector.

In a letter to Railway Minister, vice-president of the wing and former member of Zonal Railway User’s Consultative Committee, K.N. Basha, said that Train No. 16339/40 Chatrapati Shivaji Mumbai Terminus – Nagercoil Express - Chatrapati Shivaji Mumbai Terminus, and Train No. 11021/22 Dadar – Tirunelveli Express – Dadar were running through Erode Junction serving passengers for many years.

But, the railway’s decision to divert the trains to run permanently through the Salem Railway Junction to reach Karur instead of Erode – Karur was strongly condemned.

The letter said that Train No. 16734 Okha - Rameswaram Express and Train No. 12689 Chennai – Tirunelveli trains that were operated through Erode were diverted to run in the Salem – Namakkal – Karur sector earlier.

He said that the diversion of trains caused hardship to the passengers proceeding towards southern districts and wanted the trains run through Erode.

“If the railways fail to run the trains in the earlier route, we will stage a protest,” the letter said.