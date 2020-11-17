Districts witness widespread rain

Heavy rain in Erode city and its outskirts led to water flowing in Pitchaikaran Canal in Erode on Tuesday.

ERODE/Salem

17 November 2020 23:42 IST

With Northeast monsoon intensifying over the region, Erode, Salem and Namakkal districts received good rainfall on Tuesday.

The Erode city and its outskirts received moderate rainfall on the night of Monday and on Tuesday evening that affected the movement of people and vehicles. Motorists and pedestrians faced inconvenience due to water stagnation on roads, particularly where digging works were in progress. Also, commuters, in the absence of shelters at many bus stops, faced difficulty in finding a safe place.

The anicut across Perumpallam Canal at Surampatti received copious inflow while the canals in the city also carried maximum water which entered River Cauvery at Vairapalayam.

The rainfall recorded at 8 a.m. on Tuesday at various places were as follows (in mm): Kodumudi 61, Kavundapadi 56.8, Erode 44, Bhavani 43, Gunderipallam and Varattupallam 32.2 each, Ammapettai 29.4, Gobichettipalayam 27.4, Elanthakuttai Medu 25.4, Kodiveri 25.2, Nambiyur 25 and Bhavani Sagar 18.4. Officials said they continued to monitor the water flow in rivers, canals and the storage level in water bodies in the district.

The average rainfall recorded in Salem was 19.98 mm and in Namakkal 22.74 mm. Good rainfall was recorded in Gengavalli, Veeraganoor and Mettur.

The rainfall recorded at 8 a.m. on Tuesday at various places in Salem were as follows (in mm): Thammampatti 30, Kadayampatti 8.8, Gengavalli 40, Veeraganoor 40, Kariyakovil 15, Yercaud 8.8, Vazhapadi 5 mm, Mettur 48.6, Omalur 13.4, Sankari 13.2, Edappadi 29.6, Attur 11.6, Periyanaiken Palayam 10 and Salem 10.7.

Namakkal (in mm): Erumapatti 50, Kumarapalayam 45, Mangalapuram 13, Mohanur 9, Namakkal 11 mm, Paramathi Vellur 10, Puduchatram 41, Rasipuram 19.2, Senthamangalam 11.7, Tiruchengode 29, District Collectorate premises 19 and Kolli Hills Semmedu areas 15.