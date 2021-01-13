Districts ready to receive, store Covishield vaccine

Roll-out to begin across the country on January 16

The Health Department has made arrangements to receive and store Covishield vaccine, the roll-out of which will begin across the country on January 16.

Coimbatore, one of the 10 Regional Vaccine Stores in Tamil Nadu, will receive 73,200 doses of the vaccine.

The doses will be distributed to District Vaccine Stores in Coimbatore, Erode, Tiruppur and the Nilgiris districts. All the districts have conducted dry runs for the vaccination drive.

Coimbatore district has been allotted 40,600 doses of the vaccine, the highest in the region. The district has 107 cold chain points (CCPs).

Coimbatore District Collector K. Rajamani said that the arrangements for the vaccination drive were completed.

More than 30,000 healthcare workers will receive the vaccine in Coimbatore district and their details have been updated in the CoWIN portal.

Tiruppur

K. Jegadeesh Kumar, Deputy Director of Health Services, Tiruppur, told The Hindu that arrangements have been made to receive and store the vaccine.

District Collector reviewed the arrangements on Tuesday, he said.

“Vaccination will be done at the Government Medical College Hospital, Tiruppur, taluk hospitals at Udumalpet, Dharapuram, Avinashi, upgraded primary health centres at Perumanallur and Pongalur from January 16,” Mr. Kumar said.

Erode

Erode district has been allotted 13,800 doses.

Health Department officials said that vaccines would be transported from Coimbatore and stored in the 10 CCPs at government hospitals and 76 primary health centres.

Deputy Director of Health Services S. Soundammal told The Hindu that arrangements were on to transport and store the vaccines at these points.

The Nilgiris district is set to receive 5,300 doses of the vaccine, which will be stored in 44 CCPs.