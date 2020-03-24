Districts brace for Section 144

With prohibitory orders coming into effect from 6 p.m. on Tuesday, officials have started taking necessary precautionary measures. Erode Collector C. Kathiravan said inter-State borders were already closed, but essential commodities would be available.

He warned traders against creating artificial demands for essential commodities and increasing the prices.

Mr. Kathiravan said people who had returned to Erode district from foreign countries after March 1 should report to the administration so that they could be monitored by health officials.

In Namakkal, Collector K. Megraj said discussions were held with traders on enforcing the prohibitory orders. “Only shops selling essential goods will be allowed to function. Taluk-level supply officers have been asked to look into overpricing. Door deliveries will be encouraged. Shop owners have been asked to strictly follow social distancing”, he said.

Namakkal Superintendent of Police Ara.Arularasu said all seven check posts would be locked down and only essential vehicles would be allowed. “Social distancing must be practised and tea shops in rural areas will have to be closed. We have asked public to avoid unnecessary social gatherings”, he said.

Salem Superintendent of Police S. Deepa Ganiger said “There are 23 check posts including an inter-State check post near Kolathur. Only vehicles carrying essential goods will be allowed to cross the border”. Mr. Kathiravan said two persons in T.N. Palayam in Erode were ordered to be booked under Goondas Act for spreading false information through WhatsApp on the virus.

Krishnagiri

When The Hindu pointed to Collector S. Prabhakar the reports of some private firms in SIPCOT Industrial Estate in Hosur continuing to engage its workers, and that small firms with a workforce of 100 to 150 workers continued to function, he said all units were ordered shut and none would function during this period.